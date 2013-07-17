Busting The Quinoa Myth
If you’re part of the health-conscious foodie crowd, there’s a good chance you eat quinoa.
Five years ago, a lot of people couldn’t pronounce it and had never heard of it. But a boom in the popularity of this so-called Andean “super-grain” is pushing demand sky-high.
As Americans eat more of it, there are suggestions that people who live closest to quinoa — the indigenous people of the Andes — are being deprived of the food because the price has gone so high.
But NPR food and health correspondent Allison Aubrey says the truth is complicated.
- NPR’s The Salt: Your Love Of Quinoa Is Good News For Andean Farmers
Guest
- Allison Aubrey, food and health correspondent for NPR. She tweets @AubreyNPRFood.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.