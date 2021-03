DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with Coca-Cola losing a bit of fizz.

Coca-Cola sales have slowed in part because of the weather. The company says global soda sales rose by only 1 percent in the second quarter, less than expected. Coke's CEO cited rain and cold temperatures in U.S., which seemed to have put a damper on consumers' desire for a refreshing soft drink.