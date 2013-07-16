Renee Graham's Off-The-Radar Playlist

The Los Angeles duo released their new album “Avalanche” back in May, but it hasn’t made a lot of waves.

And that’s a shame, according to Here & Now pop culture critic Renee Graham, she says because it’s the perfect album for summer listening.

“It’s so light, it’s breezy, it’s easy,” Graham said. “It’s beautifully produced music.”

Quadron’s “Avalanche” is one of three new albums Renee wants to bring to listeners’ attention. She also loves “Sound the Alarm” by , perhaps better known as the man behind the R&B staple “Green Onions.”

On the new album, Booker T. teams up with a number of younger performers, but as the writer or co-writer of every song on the album, “he’s still leading the show here.”

Renee also recommends ‘ “No Beginning No End.”

“If you like soul, if you like jazz, Jose James will work for you,” she said.

Renee Graham, pop culture critic for Here & Now. She tweets @reneeygraham.

