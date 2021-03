Is Yahoo making a comeback? The company’s stock is up nearly 36 percent this year.

Investors have had high hopes since the arrival of CEO Marissa Mayer, who joined Yahoo from Google.

Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal joins us to talk about how the company is doing overall.

Guest

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets@jasonbellini

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.