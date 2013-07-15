Pittsburgh Pirates Get Creative With Money

Fans of baseball’s Pittsburgh Pirates have endured 20 straight losing seasons, the longest stretch of futility among the four professional sports teams.

But as they head into the All-Star break, the Pirates have one of the best records of all the Major League Baseball teams. And the case can be made they did it by smart investing.

Guest

Allen Barra, writes about sports for The Atlantic and the Wall Street Journal. His story about the Pirates is, “How Smart Investing Made the Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball’s Best Team.”

