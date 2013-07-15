Bringing The World Home To You

Canadian Town Is Nuts For Taters

Published July 15, 2013 at 6:50 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Canadian town of Florenceville-Bristol produces about a third of the world's frozen french fries. So, of course, this tater town celebrated National French Fry Day over the weekend and unveiled a huge portrait of the town's covered bridge made from 5,700 fries. They also submitted it for a Guinness world record which doesn't yet have a category for French fry art. Guess Guinness better catch up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition