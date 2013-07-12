'Under the Dome' Part Of New TV Trend

The new CBS show “Under the Dome,” about a small town that is suddenly and mysteriously enclosed by a barrier, has been a hit with 13.5 million viewers on its first night.

In the age of streaming TV and Netflix, Linda Holmes of NPR’s Monkey See blog explains why these new “event series” are becoming a summer trend.

Linda Holmes, writes NPR’s pop culture blog “Monkey See.” She tweets @nprmonkeysee.

