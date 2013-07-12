Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how will the U.S. distinguish itself? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: We will finally reform our immigration laws and allow only fat Mexicans to come in, regaining our status as number one fattest place in the world.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: We still have a lot to be proud of because we still lead the world in periodontal disease.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Awesome. And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: We're no longer number one in obesity, but don't you worry, we'll get it back.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL ANNOUNCER: Well, if the United States does any of those things, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. It's so wonderful to have you back with us. Carl Kasell, better than ever.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Amy Dickinson, Maz Jobrani. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal and we will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.