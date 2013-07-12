PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game Lightning Fill in the Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill in the blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer now worth two points. Carl, can you give us the scores?

CARL KASELL ANNOUNCER: Amy Dickinson and Paula Poundstone have the lead. Each has three points. Maz Jobrani has two.

SAGAL: So, Maz, you're definitely in third place. You're going to start first. The clock will start when I begin your first question, fill in the blank. After overthrowing Morsi, military leaders named Hazem el-Beblawi as the new prime minister of blank.

MAZ JOBRANI: Egypt.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Investigators said Wednesday that improperly set handbrakes were most likely the cause of a big train crash in blank.

JOBRANI: Quebec.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, NSA leaker blank said he would most likely go to Venezuela for asylum.

JOBRANI: Snowden.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In a public plea, officials at the Death Valley National Park have asked visitors to please stop blanking.

JOBRANI: Littering?

SAGAL: No. Frying eggs on the ground.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Monday, the CEO of bookstore chain blank unexpectedly announced his resignation.

JOBRANI: Barnes and Noble?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Andy Murray of Britain and Marian Bartoli of France were the champions at blank this year.

JOBRANI: Wimbledon.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: An Ohio man who passed away last week...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...requested six Cleveland Browns to be his pallbearers so they could blank.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Spike him in there.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It would be funny, though. No. He wanted his pallbearers to be six members of the Cleveland Browns football team so they could, quote, "let me down one last time."

JOBRANI: Whoa.

AMY DICKINSON: Whoa. Whoa.

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: Hilarious.

POUNDSTONE: Hostile to the end.

SAGAL: He - Scott E. Entsminger lived a full and happy life punctuated each year with a disappointment known by all fans of the Cleveland Browns. Mr. Entsminger, you left a hole in our hearts bigger than the one in the Browns secondary.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carl, how did Maz do on our quiz?

ANNOUNCER: Maz had five correct answers for 10 more points. He now has 12 points.

SAGAL: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: We flipped a coin. Amy has elected to go next. So, Amy, fill in the blank. This week the three women who were rescued after being kidnapped in blank released a video thanking their supporters.

DICKINSON: Cleveland.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev pleaded not guilty to 30 charges relating to the bombing at the blank.

DICKINSON: The Boston Marathon.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Fueling speculation of a future presidential run, Texas Governor blank announced he will not run for a fourth term there.

DICKINSON: Rick Perry in Texas, right.

SAGAL: Rick Perry in Texas.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: To protest prison conditions and rules, almost 30,000 inmates in California began a blank this week.

DICKINSON: A hunger strike.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A man who was arrested on drunk driving charges got himself into more trouble after he allegedly blanked.

DICKINSON: These ones, they usually involve pants - well...

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: ...more trouble drunk driving after he drove the cruiser into a light pole.

SAGAL: After he ate part of the patrol car.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: General Mills announced this week it was renaming the classic food product Hamburger Helper and it will now be called blank.

DICKINSON: Hamburger Assistants?

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It will be called merely Helper. The hamburger is silent. This week Elizabeth Hasselbeck...

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: And the cheese stands alone.

SAGAL: Yes. This week Elizabeth Hasselbeck announced that she was leaving the ABC show blank for a new job at FOX News.

DICKINSON: "The View."

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: KFC is considering suing a restaurant in Thailand...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...for using its logo and replacing Colonel Sanders with blank.

DICKINSON: Oh, the Buddha.

SAGAL: No. They replaced Colonel Sanders with Hitler.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yum brands, which owns KFC, was pretty ticked off when they noticed that the new Hitler restaurant in Bangkok was using the Colonel Sanders logo with Adolph Hitler's head photshopped in. Yum brands is planning legal action, but the owners of the Hitler restaurant said they're very sorry for insulting a chicken restaurant by associating it with a symbol of intolerance. And next time, they'll just go with Chik-Fil-A.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

DICKINSON: Oh.

SAGAL: Carl, how did Amy do on our quiz?

ANNOUNCER: Amy had five correct answers for 10 more points. She now has 13 points and has taken the lead.

SAGAL: All right then.

DICKINSON: Paula.

SAGAL: How many then does Paula need to win?

ANNOUNCER: Five to tie, six to win outright.

SAGAL: OK, Paula. This is for the game. Please fill in the blank. Because of tensions with Hamid Karzai, President Obama said this week he may pull all troops out of blank by 2014.

POUNDSTONE: Afghanistan.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A Florida judge rules this week that jurors can consider manslaughter charges against blank in the death of Trayvon Martin.

POUNDSTONE: Zimmerman.

SAGAL: Right. On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that Apple has colluded with five publishers to drive up the price of blank.

POUNDSTONE: EBooks.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, the blank company announced it would separate its publishing and broadcasting units.

POUNDSTONE: The Tribune?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Although she admits she has no proof, a woman in Epping, New Hampshire has become convinced that blank.

POUNDSTONE: That her neighbors are aliens.

SAGAL: No. That a bear stole her purse. In his first game back on...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...in his first game back on Thursday, Yankee blank was forced to leave early due to injury.

POUNDSTONE: Jeter.

SAGAL: Derek Jeter, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL])

SAGAL: Justin Bieber faced angry criticism this week for defacing a picture of Bill Clinton and blanking.

POUNDSTONE: Cursing.

SAGAL: No. He peed in a janitor's cleaning bucket.

POUNDSTONE: No.

SAGAL: He did. After a California fugitive tweeted...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...catch me if you can authorities blanked her because they blank.

POUNDSTONE: They caught her because they could.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Wanda Lee Ann Podgurski skipped her bail and then taunted authorities in San Diego by sending the DA's office a Tweet saying, catch me if you can. Well, they could. The U.S. Fugitive Taskforce arrested Podgurski last week in Mexico. And according to a spokesman, quote, "We weren't even going to look for her and then she got all snippy about it."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carl, did Paula do well enough to win, because she did pretty well?

ANNOUNCER: Well, she needed at least five to tie, but she had six correct answers. So Paula Poundstone is this week's champion.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Well done, Paula.

POUNDSTONE: Well, thank you very much. I studied.

