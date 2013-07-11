Bringing The World Home To You

Rookie Player Stirs Uproar In MLB All-Star Voting

Published July 11, 2013 at 12:45 PM EDT
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig during warmups to play against the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game Thursday, June 27, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Alex Gallardo/AP)
Yasiel Puig, a rookie baseball player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has generated buzz and controversy as fans vote for the last players to be named to the MLB All-Star teams. The game is next Tuesday.

Puig, 22-year-old Cuban defector, has only played in the major leagues for a little over a month and has impressed people with his stats and athleticism.

However, some people think his short tenure with the Dodgers makes him undeserving of being an All-Star. The only way he can make the All-Star team is if baseball fans vote him in, and voting ends today at 4 p.m.

Guest:

