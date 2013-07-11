Beyond AC/DC -- New Music Out Of Australia

KCRW, the public radio station in Santa Monica, California, is well known for setting tastes in music and discovering unknown talent.

Travis Holcombe, who DJs there, has been hearing a lot of interesting music out of Australia — from the group Jagwar Ma to Tame Impala.

Songs played in this segment

Jagwar Ma, “The Throw”

Jagwar Ma, “Come Save Me”

Lorde, “Royals” (from New Zealand)

Empire of the Sun, “Walking on a dream”

Empire of the Sun, “I’ll be around”

Gypsy and the Cat, “Bloom”

Tame Impala, “Feels Like We’re Only Going Backwards”





Come Save Me by Jagwar Ma Bloom by Gypsy & The Cat

Guest:

Travis Holcombe, DJ for KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif. He tweets @MrTravisH.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.