No Smoking Signs Are Usually Pretty Simple

Published July 10, 2013 at 7:46 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. No smoking signs are usually pretty simple. They say, no smoking. Or maybe they have that circle with the line through it. But in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, officials have been getting a little more creative. The Los Angeles Times reports the city's been posting signs reading: Our deer don't smoke in your back yard. Please don't smoke in theirs. Other signs say, if you must smoke, haul your butts out of here. Another one: smokers will be fed to the bears. Take that. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

