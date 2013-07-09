Bringing The World Home To You

Mr. Darcy Statue Emerges From Hyde Park's Serpentine Lake

Published July 9, 2013 at 7:28 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In London, there's Paddington Bear at Paddington Station and Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens. Now, a 12 foot likeness of Mr. Darcy is emerging from Hyde Park's Serpentine Lake. The statue embodies the character played by Colin Firth in the BBC's "Pride and Prejudice." Brits recently ranked his swim the most memorable TV drama moment, even though the spicy scene of Mr. Darcy in a wet shirt didn't appear in Jane Austen's novel. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

