Egyptian Americans React To Political Upheaval

More than 50 supporters of ousted president Mohammed Morsi were killed in an outburst of violence around the time of morning prayers on Monday, according to Egypt’s state news agency.

The violence erupted outside of the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo, where Morsi supports were holding a sit-in to demand his release. He’s under house arrest.

With so much in flux, what is it like for Egyptian Americans to watch this unfold? We hear from Abrar Rageh, a junior scientist at the University of Minnesota in the department of Opthamology.

She feels that the political uprising was undemocratic and that if the people were unhappy with the president they should have removed him at the next election.

Guest:

Abrar Rageh, Egyptian American living in Minnesota.

