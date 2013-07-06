Fresh Air Weekend: Questlove, Elisabeth Moss And 'Claire DeWitt'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Questlove's Roots: A 'Meta' Memoir Of A Lifetime In Music:Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, the co-founder of and drummer for the hip-hop band The Roots, has been a musician since he was a teen. In Mo' Meta Blues, he explains how his musician father groomed him for a life in show business from an early age.

Elisabeth Moss: From Naif to Player On TV's 'Mad Men': As Peggy Olson on AMC's drama series, the actress has learned about her character's personality and development episode by episode, script by script, just like those of us who watch the show on TV. And she tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross that she prefers it that way.

American Mystery Finds A New Voice On 'The Bohemian Highway': This is the second mystery in Sara Gran's series featuring 40-ish bad-girl detective Claire DeWitt. Critic Maureen Corrigan says that reading a noir novel written by a Brooklyn-born author gave her a rush of private-eye, patriotic pride.

You can read the original interviews here:

