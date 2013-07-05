Bringing The World Home To You

June Jobs Report Exceeds Expectations, But Concerns Remain

Published July 5, 2013 at 12:37 PM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with the jobs report.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The Labor Department announced this morning that the economy added 195,000 new jobs in June, exceeding expectations. Unemployment remained at 7.6 percent, where it was the month before. It had been expected to tick up a bit. The job numbers from April and May were also revised upward to just under 200,000 new jobs. Concerns remain over the fact that many of the jobs being added are for relatively-low paying seasonal work in leisure and hospitality, and the fact that the number of long-term unemployed remains stagnant. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition