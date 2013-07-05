Fancy Table Setting Sells For $3 Million At Auction

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. If royalty is coming to dinner, break out the fancy dinnerware - or buy more. Back in 1922, the maharaja of Patiala commissioned a new dining set ahead of a visit to India by the prince of Wales. Now that silver-gilt set - 1,400 pieces - has sold at auction for $3 million. The maharaja's expensive taste was not confined to the dining room, he also traveled in a motorcade of up to 20 Rolls Royces. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.