Creating Art, On An Etch A Sketch

The Etch A Sketch, a popular children’s toy since the 1960s, isn’t just for botched circles and horizontal lines. There are actual Etch A Sketch artists out there.

Most are hobbyists, including Andrea Tilden, who teaches neurobiology at Colby College. She spends her time outside of work on her easel with a special magnifying glasses, creating Etch A Sketch nudes.

Tilden tells us about where her hobby came from and how she manages to make such original pieces on what seems like an unwieldy toy.

Andrea Tilden, Etch-A-Sketch artist and professor of neurobiology at Colby College.

/ / Etch A Sketch art by Andrea Tilden. (Andrea Tilden/Facebook)

