Creating Art, On An Etch A Sketch

Published July 5, 2013 at 1:55 PM EDT

0629_etchasketch-nudeFB3-624x468.jpg

The Etch A Sketch, a popular children’s toy since the 1960s, isn’t just for botched circles and horizontal lines. There are actual Etch A Sketch artists out there.

Most are hobbyists, including Andrea Tilden, who teaches neurobiology at Colby College. She spends her time outside of work on her easel with a special magnifying glasses, creating Etch A Sketch nudes.

Tilden tells us about where her hobby came from and how she manages to make such original pieces on what seems like an unwieldy toy.

Guest:

  • Andrea Tilden, Etch-A-Sketch artist and professor of neurobiology at Colby College.

Etch A Sketch art by Andrea Tilden. (Andrea Tilden/Facebook)
Etch A Sketch art by Andrea Tilden. (Andrea Tilden/Facebook)
Etch A Sketch art by Andrea Tilden. (Andrea Tilden/Facebook)
Etch A Sketch art by Andrea Tilden. (Andrea Tilden/Facebook)
Etch A Sketch art by Andrea Tilden. (Andrea Tilden/Facebook)
Etch A Sketch art by Andrea Tilden. (Andrea Tilden/Facebook)
Etch A Sketch art by Andrea Tilden. (Andrea Tilden/Facebook)
Etch A Sketch art by Andrea Tilden. (Andrea Tilden/Facebook)
Etch A Sketch art by Andrea Tilden. (Andrea Tilden/Facebook)
