'House Jackers' Work To Save Homes From The Next Sandy

Published July 4, 2013 at 12:50 PM EDT
Greg Patterson shovels dirt near the foundation of a home that he and his father are elevating eight feet. (Tracey Samuelson/WHYY)
The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of the year on the Jersey Shore. Of course this year, many communities are still recovering from Superstorm Sandy.

Determined to be prepared for the next big storm, some property owners are lifting their homes and businesses higher above sea level.

The people who do this work are called “house jackers.” And they are in high demand these days.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Tracey Samuelson from WHYY introduces us to one house jacker from Slidell, Louisiana.

