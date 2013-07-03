Why Google Pulled The Plug On Google Reader
Google has pulled the plug on its RSS service, Google Reader.
Launched in 2005, it was designed to help people organize information on the Internet by sorting content into a manageable, constantly updated feed.
It stemmed from a pet project by a Google employee named Chris Wetherell. Wetherell said if he still worked there, he’d take his ideas elsewhere, rather than see them be destroyed later.
We take a look at why Google Reader was discontinued, what happens to its former users and whether the move will affect the culture of innovation at Google.
Guest:
- Derek Thompson, senior business editor at The Atlantic.
