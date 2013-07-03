Bringing The World Home To You

Wedding Films Are About More Than Getting Married

Published July 2, 2013 at 1:50 PM EDT
A scene from the film "Four Weddings and a Funeral." (PolyGram Filmed Entertainment)
A scene from the film "Four Weddings and a Funeral." (PolyGram Filmed Entertainment)

With the Supreme Court weighing in on gay marriage, can Hollywood be far behind?

Filmmakers often use wedding movies to address issues like commitment and family dysfunction, says Los Angeles Times film writer Steven Zeitchik.

We talk to Zeitchik about movies including “The Wedding Banquet,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Wedding Crashers,” “Bridesmaids,” “Father of the Bride,” “Rachel Getting Married” and “The Graduate.”

Guest:

