Jobless Rates For Young Europeans Hit Record Levels

Published July 3, 2013 at 1:40 PM EDT
People queue to enter an unemployment registry office in Madrid, January, 2013. (Paul White/AP)
Jobless rates for people between the ages of 18 to 25 are skyrocketing across the European Union.

EU leaders recently took a step to try to stem the tide by agreeing to pump $8 billion into job training programs for young people.

Young people in Greece are being hit especially hard. The unemployment rate for them is more than 60 percent.

Guest:

  • Mark Lowen, reporter for the BBC. He tweets @marklowen.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.