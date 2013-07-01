Bringing The World Home To You

Study: Americans Want To Be Informed About News Stories

Published July 1, 2013 at 7:12 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne, with news about the news. A new study finds 50 percent of Americans would rather know more about current events than fashion, sports or celebrity. So much so that one in three admitted pretending to know about a news story to impress someone. And, knowledgeable or not, 70 percent said they'll find any opportunity to argue about the news regardless of topic, though the favorite choice is politics.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

