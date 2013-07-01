Sandwich Monday: The Famous St. Paul Sandwich (of St. Louis)
Since Sandwich Monday began, certain sandwiches have been our white whales: the Hippogriff Burger, a Reuben signed by J.D. Salinger, an Actual White Whale sandwich. Also, the mysterious St.Paul sandwich, native to St. Louis: It's an egg foo young patty, with lettuce, pickle and mayo, on white bread. But we finally caught one.
Miles: This is the same sandwich my Model U.N. group made the first time we all got high together.
Ian: This really comes from the "These Are The Only Things I Had In My Fridge" school of cooking.
Miles picked a couple up from Delmar Chop Suey in St. Louis. They are amazingly cheap, and shockingly delicious.
Ian: It's really good. I haven't been this surprised by a sandwich since I closed my medicine cabinet and saw a grilled cheese standing behind me in the mirror.
Miles: They coat the sandwich in mayonnaise so it slides down your throat before you can process what it tastes like.
Peter: You know how this got its name? St. Louis fixed himself an egg foo young sandwich, and somebody asked him, "Who made that monstrosity?"
Robert: I always wondered how St. Paul got to be the patron saint of defibrillators.
Ian: I really prefer this to the St. Pauli Sandwich, which is always like "Ian, my bread is UP HERE."
Miles: This sandwich makes me think we've been mispronouncing "Missouri." Are we sure it's not supposed to be "misery"?
[The verdict: truly, shockingly tasty. We fully expected to be grossed out by this thing, but it's amazing. And cheap.]
