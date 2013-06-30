Turn That Shrub Into Something Presidential
On-air challenge:For the Sunday before the Fourth of July weekend, every answer is the last name of a U.S. president, which comes from their anagrams. For example, "shrub" without R is "Bush."
Last week's challenge:Write down these five words: "aide," "heart," "tough," "gelatin" and "emanate." There is something very unusual they have in common. What is it? And what's another word with this property?
Answer: mite, item
Winner: Gig Moineau of Newton, Mass.
Next week's challenge from Al Gori of Cozy Lake, N.J.:It involves a spoonerism, in which you reverse the initial consonant sounds in one phrase to make another phrase. For example, if you spoonerize "light rain," you get "right lane." Name part of a truck in two words; spoonerize it, and you'll name something FEMA uses. What is it?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here.
