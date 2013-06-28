Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

What Runs Through Your Mind As Your Plane Is Crashing?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 28, 2013 at 9:50 AM EDT
Now imagine being in a plane with no sound. And then he says three words — the most unemotional three words I've ever heard. He says, 'Brace for impact.'

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hourepisode Turning Points.

About Ric Elias' TEDTalk

In January 2009, businessman Ric Elias had a front-row seat on Flight 1549, the plane that crash-landed in the Hudson River in New York. On the TED stage, Elias tells his story for the first time, including how the crash changed his approach to life, love and family.

About Ric Elias

Businessman Ric Elias was born in Puerto Rico and came to the United States to attend college. He is now the CEO and co-founder of Red Ventures, a firm that helps companies find new customers online.

In January 2009, his life changed when he found himself on Flight 1549, the plane that crash-landed in the Hudson River.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff