Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will President Obama do to make people care about climate change? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: He's going to offer big tax credits on people who buy the foot-powered Fred Flintstone car.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yabadabadoo. Kyrie O'Connor.

KYRIE O'CONNOR: He's going to fry an egg on Mitch McConnell's head.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Every American will receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. in August. Attendance is mandatory.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: And if the president does any of that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Kyrie O'Connor, and Mo Rocca. Thanks to Tom Ebie, Phil Donato, everyone at St. Louis Public Radio. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at Powell Hall. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

