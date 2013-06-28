Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

How Does An Islamist Extremist Change His Mind?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 28, 2013 at 9:50 AM EDT
I eventually came to the conclusion that I'd grossly misunderstood Islam. And though I was never really devout, and still am NOT devout, one thing I did come to realize is I was abusing my religious heritage for political purposes.

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hourepisode Turning Points.

About Maajid Nawaz's TEDTalk

For more than a decade, Maajid Nawaz recruited young Muslims to an extreme Islamist group. But while serving time in an Egyptian prison, he went through a complete ideological transformation. He left the group, his friends, his marriage for a new life as a democracy advocate.

About Maajid Nawaz

As a teenager, British-born Maajid Nawaz was recruited to an extremist global Islamist organization called Hizb ut-Tahrir, whose goal is to unite all Muslim countries into one caliphate ruled by Islamic law. He spent more than a decade recruiting other young Muslims to the group, until he was imprisoned in Egypt.

Four years later, Nawaz left prison feeling that Hizb ut-Tahrir was hijacking Islam for political purposes. He remained a Muslim, but he was no longer an Islamist.

He recently released a memoir, Radical: My Journey From Islamist Extremism To A Democratic Awakening. His goal now is to help Muslims work for a democratic culture that values peace and women's rights. He heads Quilliam, a think tank that engages in "counter-Islamist thought-generating."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff