Delta Airlines Fined For The Way It Bumps Passengers

Yesterday, we told you about Delta Airlines CEO Richard Anderson. He gave up his seat on a flight to a woman desperately trying to get to Atlanta to pick up her daughter.

And to pick up her daughter from camp. It was a heartwarming story. But at its root is the reality that Delta - like most airlines - overbooks its flights. And yesterday, the Department of Transportation fined Delta $750,000 for violating rules on overbooking - specifically for complaints that it bumped passengers without first asking for volunteers, and also failed to offer compensation for those who got bumped.

GREENE: Now, a Delta spokesman called the complaints isolated incidents, but the Department of Transportation said there was quote, "a widespread practice of noncompliance."

I really think the message here is that, if you're on a crowded Delta flight, just have your eye out for the CEO at the gate.

