NPR In The News: The Neal Conan Highlights Edition

By Caitlin Sanders
Published June 27, 2013 at 11:03 AM EDT
<em>Highlights</em> magazine saluted <em>Talk of the Nation </em>with this "Check... and Double Check" game featuring Neal Conan.
We're celebrating this week Talk of the Nation's 21 years of news, conversations and stories, as well as those who brought the show to air each weekday afternoon. Others are saluting the program right alongside us. Highlights magazine wanted to do something special as well.

The kids' magazine turned this Dave Klug illustration of Talk of the Nation Host Neal Conan into a "Check... and Double Check" game (one Neal admittedly always struggles to complete).

Can you spot all the differences?

Caitlin Sanders