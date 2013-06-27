NPR In The News: The Neal Conan Highlights Edition

We're celebrating this week Talk of the Nation's 21 years of news, conversations and stories, as well as those who brought the show to air each weekday afternoon. Others are saluting the program right alongside us. Highlights magazine wanted to do something special as well.

The kids' magazine turned this Dave Klug illustration of Talk of the Nation Host Neal Conan into a "Check... and Double Check" game (one Neal admittedly always struggles to complete).

Can you spot all the differences?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.