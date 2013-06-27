Expecting Parents Ask For Help Naming Their Son

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A Connecticut couple expecting a baby boy soon couldn't decide whether to name their son Jackson or Logan. So according to the New Haven Register, they decided to take a poll of customers at Starbucks. More than 1,800 votes were cast, including some write-in suggestions like Obama and Jebediah. Even with all the help, though, they still couldn't choose.

So they went with both options, and decided to name their son Logan Jackson. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.