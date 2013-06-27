Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Expecting Parents Ask For Help Naming Their Son

Published June 27, 2013 at 5:46 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A Connecticut couple expecting a baby boy soon couldn't decide whether to name their son Jackson or Logan. So according to the New Haven Register, they decided to take a poll of customers at Starbucks. More than 1,800 votes were cast, including some write-in suggestions like Obama and Jebediah. Even with all the help, though, they still couldn't choose.

So they went with both options, and decided to name their son Logan Jackson. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition