Sofia Coppola Hearts NPR

Oscar-winning director Sofia Coppola has a new movie out called The Bling Ring. It's based on the true story of middle-class Los Angeles teenagers who famously robbed celebrities' houses, the likes of Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Orlando Bloom. She and Emma Watson, one of the stars in the film, talked about the movie on Weekend Edition Saturday.

Coppola told NPR Host Scott Simon the idea for the movie came from reading an article about the kids. She was struck by the fact that they didn't need anything; the kids were only in it for the excitement.

"I always like stories where the struggle or the transition is more internal inside the characters as opposed to outside forces," Coppola said. "That's the age where that's the most exaggerated."

British actress Emma Watson plays one of bling-seekers, Nicki. Getting into the shoes of a Southern California teenager took some work, she told Simon. To prepare, Coppola had asked the actors to keep journals as their characters, so Watson started a blog (with a pink, leopard-print background). And to get the accent down, Watson spent hours watching the Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. She even showed off her best valley girl in the interview, check it out.

While we didn't have either of these women at NPR West for their Weekend Edition interview, Coppola did swing through for an interview with the Dinner Party Download guys recently. She agreed to pose in front of the camera, even though "this is like a mug shot" she said. Here she is holding up her arrest number, I mean, 'I Heart NPR' card.

