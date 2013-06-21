Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Mahmoud Ahmadinejad do next with his time? Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Well, after a failed attempt to be cast in "Hangover 4"...

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: ...he's going on a world basketball and dictator tour with Dennis Rodman.

SAGAL: There you go.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN: I think we have a new spokesman for Men's Wearhouse.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: He's thrilled to be out of the job so that he can spend more time devoting to his passion project, the Tehran LGBT support center.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if Ahmadinejad does any of those things, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Jessi Klein, and Paula Poundstone. Thanks all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. Next week we'll be coming to you from St. Louis, Missouri.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.