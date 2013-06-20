Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Baby Saved By Daughter Of Baseball Great Joe Torre

Published June 20, 2013 at 6:24 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with news of a miracle save. A one-year-old boy climbed out the window of an upper floor apartment. Suddenly that baby was dangling from an awning of a yogurt shop on Manhattan's East side. The parents were asleep. The baby fell safely into the arms of Cristina Torre. The daughter of baseball manager and former catcher Joe Torre made the catch herself. Joe Torre tells the New York Post his daughter always did have quick hands.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition