Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Bakery Apparently Mishears Cake Order

Published June 18, 2013 at 7:44 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with congratulations to Laura Gramble. She graduated from Indiana University. To celebrate, mom ordered a cake - Indiana red and white with a photo of Laura's face. And one more request, a graduation cap made of icing.

The baker evidently misheard and drew a cat, instead, on Laura's head - pink nose, white whiskers. The Grambles laughed it off, and kept the cake from the bakery. Laura says they must have thought she was going to become a veterinarian.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition