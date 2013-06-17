Bringing The World Home To You

'Cows Save The Planet': Soil's Secrets For Saving The Earth

By NPR Staff
Published June 17, 2013 at 1:45 PM EDT

In her book Cows Save The Planet,journalist Judith Schwartz argues that the key to addressing carbon issues and climate change lies beneath our feet. Schwartz says that proper management of soil could solve a long list of environmental problems.

"The thing to realize is that while we think about this as a sky thing — that it's all about all the fossil fuels that we're burning and all that spewing into the atmosphere — it's actually also a ground thing," she tells NPR's Neal Conan.

Schwartz explains how livestock can help restore the land and get the carbon cycle back in balance.

