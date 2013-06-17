Bringing The World Home To You

Lowe's Looks To Acquire Hardware Stores

Published June 17, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with an acquisition for Lowe's.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: The home-improvement retailer Lowe's has reportedly agreed to buy Orchard Supply Hardware Stores. The sale price is expected to top $200 million. Now, Orchard is a California-based hardware and garden chain. It was once owned by Sears, and it's now about $230 million in debt.

If this sale goes through, Lowe's would gain at least 60 of Orchard's 91 stores, expanding its footprint in California and moving into a smaller-box format that many big-box stores are shifting to, as they try to compete with online retailers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

