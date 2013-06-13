Rare 'Superman' Comic Sells For Big Bucks

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

A rare copy of the comic book featuring Superman's first appearance sold for $175,000 this week. Considered the "Holy Grail" of comics by many collectors, it is one of about 100 copies. Published in 1938, the comic was found by David Gonzalez in the insulation of a house that he was restoring in Minnesota. The selling price is ten times what he paid for the house.