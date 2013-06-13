Israeli Writer Yoram Kaniuk, 83, On Pain And Peace

Born in Israel in 1930, Yoram Kaniuk wrote novels and articles that explored war, the Holocaust, Israel, and the prospect of peace for Israelis and Palestinians. He was an outspoken proponent of the need for Israelis and Palestinians to understand that both groups of people deserve sovereignty.

"Both sides are right, and both sides are so strong about the rightness," he told Fresh Air's Terry Gross in August 1988. He believed that arguing over "who suffered more" wasn't productive.

"I don't measure pain versus pain or how much the Palestinians have [suffered] compared to the Holocaust survivors," he said. "That's not the point. The point is that, right now in the reality of Israel, the Jews are the sovereign people ... and the Arabs are living under that."

Kaniuk died on June 8 at age 83.

