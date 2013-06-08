The Movie Nick Offerman Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things Consideredseries Movies I've Seen A Million Timesfeatures filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

ActorNick Offerman's credits include the TV showParks and Recreation and the movie The Kings of Summer — currently in theaters. The movie hecould watch a million times is the John Wayne film,The Quiet Man.

Interview Highlights

On when he first watched The Quiet Man

"Gosh, I was probably 7 or 8 years old. I grew up way out in the country in Illinois, and it was very exciting in the early '80s when we got a VCR. We were not a wealthy family, we never did get cable, but we did own five video cassettes and The Quiet Man was one of them. It was my dad's favorite, and it quickly became mine. It's very nostalgic for me."

On what makes the movie different than your typical romance

"It's a rather tempestuous love story, you know, there are fists flying as equally as kisses being planted."

On how the film and John Wayne influenced him

"I was a very big fan of John Wayne as a kid, and my dad and I would watch a lot of movies on Sundays — on WGN, on television — and even though I ended up having a little more of a sense of humor than the Duke, I like to think that I sort of maintain a rugged edifice in the service of authoritarian types."

