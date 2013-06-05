Bringing The World Home To You

In 'TransAtlantic', Author Colum McCann Returns Home

Published June 5, 2013 at 1:10 PM EDT

Irish-American author Colum McCann has spent the better part of his life inhabiting others in his novels.

To write Dancer, McCann learned how to pirouette with Russia's Kirov Ballet. He spent time in Slovakia to bring the story a young Gypsy poet to life in Zoli.

In his latest bookTransAtlantic,he tells the story of his native country — covering 150 years of Irish history, through the voyages of four historic visitors.

McCann talks with NPR's Neal Conan about the emigrant experience and the decision to revisit home.

