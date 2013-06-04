Single Black Man Seeks LTR. Single Black Woman? Not So Much

The numbers go like this: Very few single black women — just a quarter of those surveyed — said they were looking for long-term relationships, or LTRs. But on the flip side, nearly 43 percent of single black men said they're looking for a long-term partner.

That's according to a new poll of nearly 1,100 African-Americans out today from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard School of Public Health. The survey asked questions about a wide range of topics, including communities, finance and dating. Respondents between 18 and 49 years old who were divorced, widowed or never married were asked whether they were currently seeking a long-term romantic commitment, and therein lay the gender skew.

It's important to note that the majority of both sexes — 57 percent — said they were not looking for long-term relationships.

When that data on dating is shared with Kristin McDonald, she is incredulous. "Shut the front door!" she says. McDonald is gathered with her black women's book club at a popular eatery in Brooklyn. Like McDonald, the members are all in their 30s and mostly single.

McDonald and the other women in the group say that they interpreted the term "long-term relationship" as meaning a prelude to marriage.

"I think that a lot of men think that they want to get married," she says. "Men see it as a sense of accomplishment. 'Once I get married, I can check something off the list in the things I want to accomplish in my life.' "

But why are so few women looking? McDonald says a lot of her girlfriends were raised by single moms; marriage wasn't modeled in their homes, and today it seems unlikely.

"Who wants to say they want something that they don't feel like they could ever achieve? It just makes you feel like, 'Damn!' you know?" McDonald says.

Dannette Hargraves says she wants to go the distance with someone. "Some people give up on marriage, like, 'I'm never going to find a guy who has a job, makes as much as I do, who's cute, that I can't pick up and spin around!' " she says.

According to Robert Blendon, a professor at the Harvard School of Public Health who co-directed the survey, economic considerations might explain part of the gap. He says African-Americans are more likely than whites to want financial security in their long-term partners.

"The African-American community that we interviewed report a lot of financial insecurity about things that could go wrong in the future — losing jobs, not being able to pay medical bills, etc.," he says. "It's been reported a number of times: On the average, African-American women are staying in school longer than men. That also affects the choice for long-term partner."

And Blendon says these figures could have some real implications for the future of black families. "As generations move forward in African-American communities, there are going to be less LTRs, and it will shape what communities look like for the next few decades if people don't develop long-term partnerships here."

So what do men think of these numbers? A few neighborhoods over in Crown Heights, a group of guys — all 30-somethings — are sitting at a pub.

Milton Appling is single and looking for something long-term. But, he insists, it depends on what you mean by "long term."

"If 'long-term relationship' means headed to marriage as a final step, as opposed to X years and we'll see what happens, then that's very different," he says. "Men in general, when they hear that term, do not necessarily mean 'marriage.' Marriage is marriage."

Brook Stephenson, who is also single and looking, says he feels that most men don't have a good opinion of marriage but are still looking forward to long-term relationships.

"They may just not have found a woman they feel that strongly about," he says. "They want to be with her, but no one said anything about marriage. They just want to be with her. For however long that rocks, you know?"

But Serge Negri says he's on the path to a long-term relationship; he's found someone he really likes and things are getting pretty serious. "So I'm trying something new," he says. "I'm enjoying it, but it's not easy. It's been six months, so one milestone. So, no more questions about long-term relationships!"

But the guys keep talking about long-term relationships for more than an hour.

