Scottish Couple Welcomes Third Set Of Twins

A Scottish couple has welcomed a third set of twins to the family. Karen and Colin Roger already had two sets of boy twins. When mom got pregnant this time, she thought about more twins. The doctor said the odds were 500,000 to one against. Karen Roger gave birth to twin girls. She told The Daily Mirror the family's next purchase will be a van with room for seven.