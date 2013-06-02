Mount Everest Climber Warns Of An Overpopulated Mountain

To look on both sides of the Himalayas from the top of the peak is a pretty singular place to be — it's a source of happiness for me.
Perhaps no active climber is more closely associated with Mount Everest these days than Conrad Anker. He has reached the highest point on Earth three times, and he discovered the body of George Mallory — the British climber who may or may not have reached Everest's summit before disappearing in 1924.
Anker has also made the preservation of Mount Everest one of his priorities. Today, as the world's highest mountain compels ever-increasing numbers of climbers, it's also accumulating some unwanted weight: Tons and tons of garbage.
"If you're going to Everest for that pristine, I'm-in-the-mountains [experience], it's not the place to go," Anker tells Weekend Edition Sunday host Rachel Martin. "Accept the fact that it's going to be a crowded place."
— During the 2012 climbing season, long lines encumbered the ascent of the Lhotse face of Mount Everest. This photo from The Call Of Everest was taken after the photographer decided to abort his climb, due to the dangerous lines.
Simone Moro / Courtesy National Geographic
— Members of the South Col Five walk along the corniced ridge of the South Summit after their successful climb. Makalu Peak rises in the background at right, and Kanchenjunga can be seen in the distance. The team had a good day to summit; the low-lying clouds are a sign of stable weather.
Kristoffer Erickson / Courtesy National Geographic
— An image from The Call of Everest shows a quiet night at Base Camp.
CoryRichards / C. Richards Photography
— The 1963 American Mount Everest Expedition included more than 900 porters, who carried 27 tons of supplies to Base Camp. During that expedition, four men became the first Americans to summit Everest.
Barry Bishop / Courtesy National Geographic
— At 25,000 feet, this photo from the 1963 expedition shows the push towards the summit.
Barry Bishop / Courtesy National Geographic