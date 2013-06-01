Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Sandwich Throwing: Australian For Protest

Published June 1, 2013 at 8:00 AM EDT

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

People might not want to stand near Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard if they want to keep their suit clean, but if they want a snack.... Earlier this month, someone hurled a sandwich slathered in Vegemite, the yeast extract that's Australia's national spread, at the prime minister. It missed by a wide mark. A student was suspended for 15 days, but he denies being the culprit.

Thursday of this week, the prime minister was at a high school in Canberra to speak about her new education funding agreement, when a salami sandwich was sent soaring over her head. The second sandwich also missed. Australian press accounts do not say if the bread involved was rye, whole wheat or pumpernickel, or if the salami was spread with mustard, horseradish or - it's Canberra after all, not Queens, New York - even mayonnaise.

Prime Minister Gillard reacted with malice toward none and charity for all, telling reporters they must have thought I was hungry.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SIMON: But you know, there's lots more to do in Australia other than fling sandwiches at public officials. So, if you're looking for a reasonably priced flight, frugal traveler expert Seth Kugel has a few pointers tomorrow on WEEKEND EDITION with Rachel Martin.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SIMON: And you're listening to NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.