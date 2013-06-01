Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will be the next big bromance? Roy Blount, Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: Chris and Barack are double dating with Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-un. And they look over there and say, oh look, here come Netanyahu and Justin. BB and the Biebe.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: A crack-smoking D.C. Mayor Marion Barry and the mayor of Toronto. Now if only they can think of something fun and recreational to do together.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Ken Jennings.

KEN JENNINGS: The next bromance is going to be Neil Patrick Harris and me. I have no joke. I just really want to hang out with Neil Patrick Harris.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of those guys get together, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis, for doing such a great job. (Unintelligible).

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Roy Blount, Jr., Amy Dickinson and Mr. Ken Jennings. Thanks all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal and we will see you all next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

