BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ-Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME! the NPR News quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis filling in for Carl Kasell. We're playing this week with Roy Blount, Jr., Amy Dickinson and Ken Jennings. And here again is your host ,at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

(APPLAUSE)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill, so much. In just a minute, Bill's meditation mantra is rhyyyyyyyyyme in our Listener Limerick Challenge.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-Wait-Wait. That's 1-888-924-8924. Right now panel, it's time for a game that we're calling...

KURTIS: Extra Extra Read All About It!

SAGAL: OK, panel, Bill is going to read you each three headlines, one of which we found in a newspaper or online recently. Pick the real one, you get a point. Here we go. Ken, your headline comes from the Courier Journal of Kentucky about an incident at a bookstore. Was it...

KURTIS: Housepainter realizes "50 Shades of Grey" not about what he thought.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Or...

KURTIS: Man accused of shoplifting book on ethics.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Or...

KURTIS: Breaking News: Bookstore Still in Business.

(LAUGHTER)

KEN JENNINGS: I don't think it's that third one. I'm going to go with the ethics shoplifter.

SAGAL: You're right. Very good.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The book is called...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ..."Resolving Ethical Issues." And, really, can you think of someone who needed it more?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy, your headline is from the Los Angeles Times. It concerns the notorious traffic there. Was it...

KURTIS: Big rig carrying fruit crashes on 210 Freeway, creates jam.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Or...

KURTIS: Driver crashes while on cell phone reporting another driver talking on cell phone.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Or...

KURTIS: Horrific freeway crash still not as bad as that movie "Crash."

(LAUGHTER)

AMY DICKINSON: You know, I think it's the first one about the jam.

SAGAL: You are right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: It was about the jam.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Roy, your headline comes from the news section of UltimateClassicRock.com, was it...

KURTIS: Seventy-nine-year-old woman wakes from five-year coma, demands Bob Seger tickets.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Or...

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: Man shot at Led Zeppelin concert urges doctors to get the lead out.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Or...

KURTIS: Steppenwolf singer steps on wolf.

(LAUGHTER)

ROY BLOUNT JR.: I'm going to go with the coma.

SAGAL: You are right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Very good.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Wanted Bob Seger tickets. She awoke from her coma to the sound of thunder.

(LAUGHTER) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.