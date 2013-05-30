Bringing The World Home To You

Looking Ahead To The Future Of Modern Dance With Bill T. Jones

Published May 30, 2013 at 2:01 PM EDT
Over three decades, Bill T. Jones created more than 140 works for the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company.
This season, dance legend Bill T. Jones celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance company, a collaboration that became an innovative force in modern dance.

Over the years, Jones has created more than 140 works for the company and in 2010, the dance troupe merged with Dance Theater Workshop to create New York Live Arts.

As part of Talk of the Nation's"Looking Ahead" series, Jones talks with NPR's Neal Conan about his hopes for the future of modern dance.

