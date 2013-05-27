Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

WW II Vet Parachutes To Raise Money For Ailing Relative

Published May 27, 2013 at 6:33 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Eighty-seven-year-old Clarence Turner took quite a leap for his great-grandson. Turner's a veteran. He was Army airborne, parachuting into war zones in the Pacific theater during World War Two. According to WLWT News, over the weekend Turner donned his parachute once more, hoping to raise money for his great-grandson's medical bills. The child recently had a lung transplant.

Mr. Turner jumped 11,000 feet - we assume 1,000 feet for each of the baby's 11 months. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition