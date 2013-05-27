Bringing The World Home To You

107-Year-Old Veteran Attributes Long Life To Yardwork

Published May 27, 2013 at 6:26 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Richard Overton is staying at home on this Memorial Day, and he deserves it. At 107 years of age, he's thought to be the nation's oldest living veteran. Overton served in the South Pacific in World War II. He says he's lived this long thanks to aspirin, a stress-free life and by keeping busy in his yard. He also says a little whiskey in his coffee helps to, as he put it, keep his muscles tender.

On this Memorial Day, I'm raising my mug to you, Mr. Overton.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition